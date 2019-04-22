‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Fans Aren’t Happy Mileena Is Missing

With Frost officially revealed today, we now know the game’s final roster. Technically, we’ve known about if for awhile thanks to a leak, but official confirmation is still good to have. That said, nowhere to be seen in the roster is numerous fan-favorites, such as Rain, Reptile, and Mileena. However, while there’s quite a few Reptile fans pitchforking, and even more unhappy Rain mains, nothing comes close to the outcry that has been pouring out over the clone of Kitana, Mileena, not being in the game.

During today’s Kombat Kast livestream, literally every other comment was about Mileena. Literally every other comment. There was some fans begging for Rain and pleading for Reptile sprinkled in there, but nothing compared to the demand for Mileena, which drowned out the chat.

Meanwhile, if you head over to the game’s official Twitter account or into the replies of any Ed Boon tweet, you’re going to see people begging and demanding for Mileena.

To all you Mileena haters out there. Imagine Sub Zero and Scorpion not being in the game. Mileena and Kitana are the equivalent of them. pic.twitter.com/m7GbchYdYG — David K (@xDavidK) April 22, 2019

Where is mileena ??!? Like Cmon it’s Not Right!!!! — GT.Shuad (@iRashuad) April 22, 2019

release mileena as dlc or we dont want it — marcelo (@artminaj) April 22, 2019

How could they make a mortal kombat game without Mileena — Eran (@eranrae) April 22, 2019

After the main roster leaked, fans of Mileena, Rain, and other classic fighters that didn’t make it turned their attention to the game’s DLC roster as their last hope. However, this weekend, every DLC character for the game leaked, and there’s no Mileena or Rain or any of the fighters in demand.

All of this is to say, unless the aforementioned leak is wrong or NetherRealm Studios adds some of these characters as secret fighters, there’s going to be a lot pitchforking from certain parts of the Mortal Kombat community, especially the Mileena corner.

Mortal Kombat 11 is poised to release tomorrow via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the fighting game, click here.

