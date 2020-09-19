New Mortal Kombat 11 Teaser Hints at Next DLC Character

✖

A second Mortal Kombat 11 teaser has been shared by series creative director Ed Boon over on Twitter following last night's first teaser. And like the first one, the second one is equally unrevealing and vague to the point that it has MK fans on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch going mad with speculation. What the teases are teasing is unclear, but we do know they are related, and presumably hinting at the game's next DLC fighter.

The first teaser from Boon came in the form of a YouTube link to the Price song Bohemian Rhapsody. Immediately following this up, Boon highlighted the following lyrics in a separate tweet: "Open your eyes.. look up to the skies and see."

Again taking to Twitter today, Boon shared another YouTube link to a trailer of 1984's A Nightmare on Elm Street. That said, Boon was sure to note the clue isn't hinting at Freddy Krueger. Below, you can check both today's teaser and the teaser from yesterday:

Second Klue is this movie trailer, but I can tell you its not Freddy Krueger.#MortalKombat11 #ActualKlue #2https://t.co/60nu1Qd4n2 — Ed Boon (@noobde) September 19, 2020

"Open your eyes.. look up to the skies and see" — Ed Boon (@noobde) September 19, 2020

Of course, there are theories flying everywhere, but right now the only reasonable one gaining traction is that these teasers are hinting at Nitara, a forgotten character, but one that will appear in the upcoming 2021 Mortal Kombat movie. In other words, if there's a time to bring back the character, it would be now.

Nitara is a nightmare and also is a queen I guess and also flies in the sky pic.twitter.com/fiy3YtKGZp — Saman (@samanfarazaneh) September 19, 2020

As always, take every theory you see with a grain of salt, because right now all we have is speculation. That said, what this does more or less confirm is that NetherRealm Studios has some MK11 news to share soon.

