Rumor: ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Motion Capture Underway

A website named Real Gamer Newz recently spoke with Richard Divizio and Daniel Pesina, who have performed motion capture work for the Mortal Kombat series over the years (you may recall Pesina portrayed the role of Johnny Cage, among other roles), at the recent Mo Game Con event. During that time, they noted that the two of them, along with students from the Chicago Wushu School of Kung Fu and Tai Chi (where Pesina is a master), are performing motion capture work for the game.

The team got the info from a video interview, which you can see above.

Now, you might want to take this with a light grain of salt.

First off, neither Boon or nor any of the NetherRealm reps have said a word about the game, and probably won’t until the Game Awards takes place later this year, at the earliest. (More than likely, it’ll be an E3 2019 announcement.)

Secondly, despite what Pesina said, the two might have been joking around when it came to motion capture. Why would they openly admit it if the game was still in the works? More than likely, Boon has probably already seen these rumors making the around and is preparing a kidding response for his Twitter followers. We’ll let you know if he says anything.

For the time being, we yearn for Mortal Kombat 11 as badly as you guys, and a new announcement would definitely hit the spot. (Though we’d take a new season of Injustice 2 as well, with Constantine and others in tow.) But for now, we’ll just have to wait and see what NetherRealm is up to. It is great to see Pesina and Divizio enthusiastic about the idea of a new MK, but we’ll hold off ordering the celebration cake until it’s official.

In the meantime, if it’s Mortal Kombat goodness you’re after, you can check out Mortal Kombat XL for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC right now.