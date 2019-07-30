Mortal Kombat 11 Director Teases Nightwolf’s Arrival, But Fans Are Skeptical

The Mortal Kombat 11 devs have been rather quiet about the Kombat Pack since it was initially revealed. We know the majority of the fighters that will be included, and we have even had a couple of looks at some of them. However, not much has been said about when they will be arriving in the game. That said, Ed Boon, who is known for taking to Twitter to get fans excited, even if it means trolling, recently sent out a tweet that teases the arrival of the highly anticipated Nightwolf, but fans aren’t completely buying it.

A recent leak seemed to already reveal the launch date for Nightwolf, but if Boon’s tweet is to be believed, the fighter will be arriving sooner than the proposed August 13th early access date. The Mortal Kombat 11 director took to Twitter to say “Fingers krossed on Thursday we should be sending The Wolf.” A gif of Samuel L. Jackson’s character from Pulp Fiction accompanied the tweet, referring to the The Wolf from the 1994 movie, who was played by Harvey Keitel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fingers krossed on Thursday we should be sending The Wolf. 🤞 pic.twitter.com/NrBCqyDdWC — Ed Boon (@noobde) July 30, 2019

Unfortunately, due to the lack of communication on NetherRealm’s end, fans are a bit skeptical about the tweet. This was quite apparent in the replies to the above tweet as well as on the Mortal Kombat subreddit. Some fans believe Boon is just up to his usual trolling, with the thought of Charlie Brown and Lucy with a football even being brought up. It’s unknown if the tweet means Nightwolf himself could be arriving this Thursday, gameplay of the character, or nothing at all. Either way, we will just have to wait and find out.

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more information about the popular fighting game, check out some of our previous coverage. For a taste of what to expect, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age. Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”