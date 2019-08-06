New Mortal Kombat 11 Nightwolf Video Reveals All Skins, Abilities, and More

Mortal Kombat 11’s next DLC fighter is set to go live soon on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, but before that can happen, NetherRealm Studios has details and specifics for the character to share, such as his abilities, skins, and intros. And it sounds like all of that will be showcased tomorrow during a newly-announced Kombat Kast that will not only focus on Nightwolf, but provide a big breakdown of the balance changes coming to the game soon.

That said, if you can’t wait until tomorrow to find out the specifics of the upcoming DLC fighter, don’t worry, you don’t have to. IGN has uploaded a video that reveals all of Nightwolf’s skins, abilities, and more. Now, it’s unclear if tomorrow’s Kombat Kast will have more than this, but in the meantime, enjoy our first look at the character’s gameplay specifics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only do we have a look at Nightwolf tomorrow, we will be going over a selection of the upcoming balance changes! We might go long…. #KotalKollectorKahn — Tyler Lansdown (@tylerlansdown) August 6, 2019

As you can see in the video, Nightwolf has some pretty killer skins and abilities. I’ve mostly been maining Jade and occasionally Kung Lao, but I think I’ll give Nightwolf a spin when he releases, and maybe even throw him into the rotation going forward for a bit.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Further, it’s poised to hit Google Stadia later this year when the new streaming platform arrives. As for Nightwolf, he’ll be available in “early access” starting on August 13 for owners of Kombat Pack #1.

For more news, media, and information on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed fighting game, be sure to take a minute and take a quick gander at all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. How does Nightwolf look?