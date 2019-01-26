‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Director Wants To Make Terry Crews As Jax Happen

You can make anything better by adding Terry Crews to it. And so when artist BossLogic re-imagined Crews as Mortal Kombat’s Jax earlier this week, it sent fans of the fighting game series into a frenzy of “what ifs.”

View this post on Instagram Jax – @terrycrews #mkkollective A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Jan 23, 2019 at 8:07pm PST

Not long after the post went a little viral, Terry Crews himself took to Twitter and revealed he would love to play the character.

I WOULD LOVE TO DO THIS!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Incredible work @bosslogic //t.co/Q9QuQ2OgS6 — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 24, 2019

And not too long after Crews’ tweet, Creative Director on the series, Ed Boon, chimed in revealing that he would also (unsurprisingly) love to make the collaboration happen.

Would be awesome if we could make this a real thing! //t.co/rke84hzDip — Ed Boon (@noobde) January 24, 2019

As you can see, not only is Boon and Crews open to the idea — leaving the door open for it to happen — but Boon’s tweet seems to suggest that Jax is in the game, or at least that’s how many fans took it, prompting the Creative Director to quickly follow-up with the following tweet:

Um….. IF Jax is in Mortal Kombat 11 #DontSayJaxKonfirmedpic.twitter.com/sXMQFozciE — Ed Boon (@noobde) January 24, 2019

Looks like Jax may just be in the game, and if he isn’t, this seemingly opens the door for him to join later down the road as DLC, hopefully with Crews portraying the character. At the very least it’s not out of the question when you consider Crews is already starring in one game this year: Microsoft’s Crackdown 3.

For those that don’t know: Major Jackson “Jax” Briggs is a cybernetically-enhanced soldier who is the leader of the Outer World Investigation Agency, Earthrealm’s Special Forces Unit. The character made his debut back in Mortal Kombat II, and has been a mainstay since.

Mortal Kombat 11 is in development for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on April 23, starting at $59.99 USD.

