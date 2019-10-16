Mortal Kombat 11 Director Teases “Big Surprise” Coming Next Year

Mortal Kombat 11 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch is the best-selling game of 2019 so far, at least in the United States. That said, it doesn’t have much planned for the rest of this year. Sindel is set to launch as the game’s fourth DLC character next month, but that’s all NetherRealm has coming to the game this year, or at least that’s all it’s revealed. That said, in 2020 Joker and Spawn will arrive in the game, and apparently the Chicago-based developer has even more in store for next year, including a “big surprise.”

During the recent Brazil Game Show — Brazil’s huge annual gaming event — Ed Boon was asked what’s coming to the game in the future. As you would expect, Boon was coy in his answer to the question, but he did tease that NetherRealm has something cooking they think fans will be happy to hear about.

“Well, yes and no,” said Boon when asked the aforementioned question. “You know, the story of Mortal Kombat, we’re pretty much calling this one [Mortal Kombat 11] the end of the story,” said Boon. “But we’re certainly not through with Mortal Kombat. There’s more characters that are going to come, and we have a BIG surprise coming next year for Mortal Kombat.”

As for what this big surprise could be, who knows. It’s possible it could be in reference to a Kombat Pack #2 character or the game’s Ultimate Edition. The former could pack a punch that would fit the bill of “big surprise,” however, the latter would certainly be a stretch. Alas, all we can do is wait and see, or at least wait until Boon inevitably starts dropping some more revealing teases.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the fighting game, be sure to peruse all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads a snippet our official review of the game. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”