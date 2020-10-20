Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals New Rain Trailer

✖

To build hype for the release of Mortal Kombat 11's Kombat Pack 2 DLC, NetherRealm Studios has released an all-new trailer, featuring the new playable character, Rain. Voiced by Johnny Cage, the trailer acts as an introduction to the character, for those that might not be familiar. As Cage describes Rain's role in the Mortal Kombat narrative, viewers also get to see the fighter's brutal, water-based moveset. Notably, the character will be able to turn himself intangible to avoid attacks, and will be able to create constructs like water daggers and blades. The trailer can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Not sure who's ego wins this round, Johnny or Rain. #MKUltimate pic.twitter.com/Z73xNrLkuX — Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (@MortalKombat) October 19, 2020

Rain is one of three playable characters that will be added as part of the Kombat Pack 2 DLC. The character is joined by Mileena, as well as the guest fighter, Rambo. Fans have been begging to see Mileena added to the game for some time now, and Rambo has a lot of hype based on the fact that the character features actor Sylvester Stallone's voice and likeness. Because of these factors, Rain easily has the smallest amount of hype surrounding his appearance, so it makes sense to see NetherRealm giving the character a bit of focus!

Originally appearing in Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, Rain debuted as a prince of Edenia. The character's name, status, and coloration are all references to the classic Prince song and album, Purple Rain. Prior to appearing as a playable fighter, Rain was initially meant to be a gag by Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon. The character has evolved quite a bit since those days, appearing in a handful of games, since. Despite the character's sillier roots, Rain seems to be a force to be reckoned with in the Kombat Pack 2, and could turn into a fan favorite, as a result.

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. The Kombat Pack 2 DLC will release on November 17th for $14.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

