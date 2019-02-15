‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Director Ed Boon Breaks Silence on Latest Roster Leak

This week a new leak surfaced seemingly revealing the rest of the roster in Mortal Kombat 11, or at least most of it. In short, it looks like some leaked Steam achievements more or less confirmed Erron Black, Kung Lao, Frost, Cassie Cage, Kotal Kahn, Jade, and Jacqui will be in the game, plus what looks like a couple more new characters.

That said, NetherRealm Studios has yet to comment on the leak, and likely won’t. However, the series’ Creative Director, Ed Boon, has broken his silence on the newest and most compelling roster leak yet via a new tweet.

Hey Sonya… what are your thoughts on leaks?pic.twitter.com/DnruPv5knA — Ed Boon (@noobde) February 10, 2019

As you can see, Boon’s tweet doesn’t particularly reveal how he feels about the leak, however, some fans have interrupted that it means the leak is indeed real and accurate. Meanwhile, others thinks this confirms the leak as false. In other words, classic Boon.

Whatever the case, the roster leak has had the Mortal Kombat community in upheaval this week as some celebrate their mains seemingly making it, while others range from depressed to angry theirs seemingly didn’t make the cut. Mileena fans in particular seem unhappy that the character will (again, seemingly) not be in the game, or at least not at launch.

It’s been pure chaos, but at least it looks like Mileena fans going crazy isn’t stopping Boon from still having fun.

Mortal Kombat 11 is poised to release on April 23 via the PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. That is, unless you’re buying the game on Switch in Europe, then you won’t be able to get your hands on the fighting game until May 10.

