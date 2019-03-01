‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Full Roster Leaked

Mortal Kombat 11’s full roster has reportedly leaked (again), revealing who may be in the game’s final launch roster.

The leak first surfaced on the game’s official Reddit page, but was promptly removed for unclear reasons. However, before it was removed, Reset Era user NeoRaider snapped a picture of the leaked roster and shared it with the forum.

Below, you can view the entire leaked roster (SPOILERS ahead):

As you can see, unlike previous roster leaks, this one seems pretty legit. Interestingly though, it appears to be pulled from an earlier build, which explains some of the no pictures. Meanwhile, the empty slots are likely for DLC characters.

If this leak is accurate, then the three secret characters will be Mileena, Shang Tsung, and Shinnok, the latter two both having been hinted at in the past.

Again, if this leak is accurate, there’s going to be a quite a few fans upset about the lack of some major and expected fighters. For example, there’s no Rain or Reptile included. And while it’s possible they both will pop up as DLC, many will surely be bummed they, among other characters, won’t be available from the jump.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. Even if this particular leak looks legit, it’s still a leak, and I’ve see many leaks that look all but real turn out to be fake or incorrect in the past.

Mortal Kombat 11 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Barring any last-second delay, it will release on April 23, priced at $59.99 USD.

For more news, information, and media on the highly-anticipated fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

