Save 17% on ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

Mortal Kombat 11 was unleashed yesterday, and it is stellar. In fact, we called it the best installment in the franchise to date. The game is massive, and includes an ambitious new story mode, rich combat mechanics (with a very comprehensive tutorial), an excellent online mode, and the over-the-top violence that fans have come to expect.

If you decided to wait and see how the reviews for MK11 turned out, your patience has paid off. The standard edition of the game (PlayStation4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch) is on sale at Walmart (free 2-day shipping) and Amazon (free 2-day shipping for Prime members) for $49.94 (17% off).

The Premium Edition of Mortal Kombat 11 comes with the game (in a Steelcase) and the first Kombat Pack, which will include 6 new DLC fighters as they are released. It also gives owners one week early access to DLC characters, seven exclusive character skins, and seven exclusive sets of gear.

