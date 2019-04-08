‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Director Reveals The Story Behind Scorpion’s “Get Over Here”

Sub-Zero and Raiden are cool, but we all know that Scorpion is the official face of the Mortal Kombat series. He’s been present since the series kicked off in 1992, and he’s easily the most popular fighter in the game and one of the most used as a result. And if you’re familiar with the character, you’ll know his signature catchphrase is as iconic as his face: “Get over here,” which is also somewhat the catchphrase for the series as well. But where did this saying come from? Well, series’ co-creator and current creative director, Ed Boon, recently explained just that.

“This is the first time I’m saying this,” said Boon while speaking to Game Informer. “That was actually a takeaway from the last game I was working on, High Impact Football, where a lot of players were yelling crazy, stupid things. And I was still in that mode and I was one of the guys yelling in High Impact Football.”

For those that don’t know: Scorpion shouts the catchphrase whenever he latches onto his opponent with his signature weapon and drags them closer to him. Interestingly enough, it was Boon himself who voiced the line.

Of course, Scorpion was one of the first revealed characters alongside Raiden for the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11, and like always, he has signature yellow ninja look and catchphrase.

“Grandmaster Scorpion of the Shirai Ryu. Driven by rage, Hanzo Hasashi went through Hell and back to avenge his family and clan, never resting until he cut down their murderer, Quan Chi,” reads an official character description of Scorpion. “Now he leads a reborn Shirai Ryu, avenging those who cannot avenge themselves.”

Mortal Kombat 11 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Barring any last-minute delay, it will release worldwide on April 23, unless you’re in Europe and on Switch, then you’ll need to wait until May 10.

