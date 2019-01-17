‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Fans Can’t Stop Laughing At Reveal Showing a Dabbing Scorpion

Mortal Kombat is some serious business — It’s brutal, it’s spine-breaking – and now, it has dabbing. During the big Mortal Kombat 11 community event earlier today, we saw a much deeper look at what’s on the horizon including new characters, returning favorites, and a massively epic cinematic reveal. Unfortunately for all of that, it was Scorpion’s dabbing that stole the show.

Everyone talking about the #MortalKombat11 reveal, but no one’s talking about the sick AF dab Scorpion hits on Liu Kang and Kung Lao. pic.twitter.com/nKNspf70x3 — Esteban Martinez (@TheBesteban) January 17, 2019

Esteban shows the true gem of the showcase, an emblazoned Scorpion pulling off the sickest dab known to man. But … he wasn’t alone:

Nice. Anyways here’s scorpion dabbing in the new MK11 trailer pic.twitter.com/lYks4YfQ8Y — connor. (@its_connnor) January 17, 2019

The best thing to come from Mortal Kombat 11 was Scorpion dabbing pic.twitter.com/3aa31CWlpm — Leamsi (@ImNotGambino) January 17, 2019

Scorpion dabbing is crushing my soul. pic.twitter.com/4N5BaIb9pl — KANA for AEW (@Chindogg21) January 17, 2019

Basically, Scorpion dabbing is a big 2019 mood.

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23rd for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

Thoughts on the big reveal and Scorpion's moves?