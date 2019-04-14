‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Shao Kahn Breakdown Coming Soon

Those anticipating Mortal Kombat 11 have been treated to character reveals, gameplay videos, glorious trailers, and much more over recent months, but there is one character that many are still waiting to see in action. The infamous Shao Kahn has been confirmed as one of the combatants since Ed Boon revealed the game at The Game Awards back in December, but he is unfortunately locked to those who pre-order the game. In addition to this, the gameplay for said character has been rather lacking over the months. Luckily, NetherRealm Studios community manager Tyler Lansdown has confirmed that a Shao Kahn breakdown is on the way.

After being asked if we would be receiving a gameplay breakdown for Mortal Kombat 11‘s Shao Kahn, Lansdown confirmed that one will be arriving before launch. In fact, right before launch, as the breakdown will be happening on April 22nd, which is the day before Mortal Kombat 11 is released worldwide.

Videos by ComicBook.com

April 22nd. Sounds good. — Tyler Lansdown (@tylerlansdown) April 13, 2019

Why NetherRealm is choosing to wait until the very last moment to unveil Shao Kahn’s breakdown is anyone’s guess at this point, but at least we’ll be getting it before the game arrives. Either way, we’ll never say no to more Mortal Kombat.

Speaking of which, here’s more on Mortal Kombat 11:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

Mortal Kombat 11 is set to arrive on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Is it a bit odd that they are waiting until the day before launch to show off the Shao Kahn breakdown? Have you already pre-ordered your copy of Mortal Kombat 11? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!