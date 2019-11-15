Mortal Kombat 11: Sindel’s First Fatality Is One of Her Best Ever

NetherRealm Studios finally revealed Sindel’s first gameplay trailer earlier today, showing off the imminent DLC character at length to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch players for the first time. Included in this gameplay trailer is our first look at one of Sindel’s Fatal Blows, as well as our first look at her first fatality. While Mortal Kombat 11‘s fatalities have been a bit inconsistent, there’s no doubting NetherRealm Studios knocked it out of the park with this one. In fact, it’s one of the best Sindel fatalities we’ve seen in a long time.

In the fatality, Sindel kicks her opponent to stun them, then uses her hair to grab them in order to bring them closer, and then the former Queen of Edenia does what she does best: screams in her opponent’s face with her ultrasonic screech. The result is a hanging torso with the skin missing, which is then naturally blown into pieces by an encore.

pic.twitter.com/SPCwIevKq7 — kenta (@ryusetais) November 14, 2019

As you may know, the past few Sindel fatalities haven’t been great, or at least not universally loved. That said, fans seem to be loving this one.

SINDEL LOOKS SWEET. THAT FATAL BLOW WAS NICE. AND THAT FATALITY WAS PRETTY SICK. — ͔ (@LucidlyJess) November 14, 2019

People are gonna call me toxic online cause I’m gonna do Sindel’s screaming fatality every chance I get — 🏳️‍🌈🇬🇷 (@homocanary) November 14, 2019

Finally a good Sindel fatality she always had trash fatalities — Rain , son of Argus (@YacineOuldBach1) November 14, 2019

Grey did you work on this one? It’s AMAZING!!! 🤩😍 Who came up with the ideas for Sindel’s fatality and cinematic execution? It’s perfect! — Edu Queve (@eduqueve) November 14, 2019

Sindel looks fun. Best fatality yet, as much as I’ll tire of seeing it after the 10th time. As confused about the banshee ghost as the rest of you, however — Shad (@LinKuei_Shad) November 14, 2019

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, Sindel is set to release — via Kombat Pack #1 — on November 26. For more news, media, rumors, leaks, and information on the best-selling fighting game, click here.