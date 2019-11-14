Mortal Kombat 11 Releases Sindel Gameplay Trailer

Mortal Kombat 11 developer NetherRealm Studios has today revealed the first gameplay trailer for the next upcoming DLC fighter, Sindel. Sindel, as you may recall, is a classic Mortal Kombat character known for her hair-based attacks and shattering screams. And now she’s set to return to the franchise in its latest and greatest installment, and interested fans don’t have long to wait.

As you can see in the trailer above, the Mortal Kombat 11 version of Sindel does not disappoint when it comes to the classic character. There are a number of scream- and hair-based moves to take advantage of, and the one Fatality (we assume) shown here has Sindel literally screaming her enemy apart. So, you know, classic Sindel.

The Scream Queen has returned with a thirst for Kombat! Sindel joins the #MK11 roster for Early Access 11/26, full release 12/3. https://t.co/cf3EnfUav1 pic.twitter.com/foP3D4QR3C — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) November 14, 2019

The most recent DLC fighter for Mortal Kombat 11, The Terminator T-800, released in October. The last announced fighter for this year is Sindel, and she is currently scheduled to release on November 26th. Joker and Spawn are set to arrive in the new year on January 28th and March 17th, respectively. All of these, as usual, come with a week’s worth of “early access” for folks that have purchased the Kombat Pack DLC featuring said fighters.

What do you think of Mortal Kombat 11‘s Sindel? Are you excited to check her out when she releases? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Sindel is scheduled to officially release, in full, on December 3rd. Early access will begin a week prior on November 26th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.