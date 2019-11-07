Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals Best Look at Sindel Yet

Today, the creative director of Mortal Kombat 11, Ed Boon, revealed the best look at Sindel yet. More specifically, Boon revealed a new image of the character showing an up close look at her face in-game. Unfortunately, the rest of the character isn’t shown and her eyes are closed, but it’s probably our best look at what Sindel will actually look like in game.

For those that don’t know: Sindel made her debut back in Mortal Kombat 3, and has been an important character to the series ever since, especially in regards to its crazy narrative. While she’s not as popular as some of her fellow female combatants like Kitana, Jade, and Mileena, there were many players bummed to see her absent from the game’s launch roster, and who are itching to play as the former Queen of Edenia.

“The former Queen of Edenia will stop at nothing to keep her place,” reads an official blurb about the character. “When threatened with the loss of her throne when Shao Khan conquered her realm, Sindel betrayed her husband, and her people, to keep her privileged position. Now Shao Khan’s wife and Queen of Outworld, she enjoys power and wealth beyond most people’s imaginations. Good luck to anyone who tries to take it from her.”

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Further, it’s set to drop onto Google Stadia later this month. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Are you excited to see Sindel in Mortal Kombat 11?