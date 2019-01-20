‘Mortal Kombat 11’s Skarlet Has A Special “Kold War” Skin, But Only Some Will Get It

Developer NetherRealm Studios has unveiled a badass skin for Mortal Kombat 11’s blood-scythe wielding fighter Skarlet that seemingly continues the “Kold War” theme of Mortal Kombat X.

As you can see, the skin has Skarlet adorn a Soviet-era looking red-leather military officer uniform, complete with some tall leather (or metal) boots with some red and brown wrapping (or stockings) underneath. It’s an awesome look. What’s not awesome though is that it appears to be exclusive to Russia.

At the moment, the skin has only been revealed for the Russian collector’s edition of the game. This isn’t to say it will remain exclusive to this edition, but for the moment (and for all we know) the only way you’re getting this skin is if you cop a Russian collector’s edition.

There’s a chance the suit will come to the west, whether via the Komplete Edition or some other type of DLC. However, unless NetherRealm Studios is planning on doing another Kold War run for Mortal Kombat 11, it may not. After all, it would be pretty strange for there to only be one Kold War skin in the game, unless of course you’re making it region exclusive to Russia.

And when you consider this is NetherRealm Stufios, but more importantly Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, we’re dealing with, the idea that DLC skins and fighters will be divided up and distributed behind things like pre-ordering or specific regions isn’t very surprising. It’s something they’ve done in the past. Heck, for Mortal Kombat 11 Shao Khan is stuck behind a pre-ordering wall, which means not only will a ton of players miss out on a fan-favorite, but he likely won’t even be relevant to the meta.

Mortal Kombat 11 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and is poised to release on April 23, priced at $59.99 USD.

