Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals New DC Skins, Including One Based on The Batman Who Laughs

In addition to revealing the first look at gameplay for the Joker, DC's Clown Prince of Crime, Mortal Kombat 11 also revealed that it will be adding even more DC flavor to the popular fighting game in the form of some wild skins. That includes, but is not limited to, a very special The Batman Who Laughs skin.

More specifically, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios announced the DC Elseworlds Skin Pack featuring "the menacing 'Darkest Knight' Noob Saibot, reptilian 'Killer Kroc' Baraka and sleek 'Katwoman of Outworld' Kitana." In addition to that, there's a "Time Lord of Apokolips" Geras skin. If not immediately obvious, those are based on DC Comics characters, The Batman Who Laughs, Killer Croc, Catwoman, and Apokolips, respectively. (No skins have officially been revealed for Joker, as of yet.)

MK11 + @DCComics = The Joker at his most violent. You’re welcome. The Joker disrupts #MK11 in Early Access on 1/28, Full Release 2/4. https://t.co/Q702vZKmfj pic.twitter.com/ko6zyIScEz — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) January 16, 2020

Here's what "Darkest Knight" Noob Saibot, "Killer Kroc" Baraka, and "Katwoman of Outworld" Kitana officially look like:

(Photo: NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

And here's what "Time Lord of Apokolips" Geras officially looks like:

(Photo: NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

What do you think of the new DC Elseworlds skins? What about Joker's gameplay? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The Joker, the latest DLC fighter added to the roster, is set to release in early access on January 28th, with a full release on February 4th. The DC Elseworlds skins are set to release on January 28th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Mortal Kombat video game right here.