Mortal Kombat 11 Sets Date for Spawn’s Gameplay Trailer Reveal

Mortal Kombat 11 players will get their first official look at Spawn‘s gameplay on March 8th during the Final Kombat 2020 event. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios set the date for the gameplay reveal on Thursday by announcing that those in attendance at the Mortal Kombat 11 Pro Kompetition will be treated to a first look at the DLC character’s gameplay trailer. The event will also be livestreamed across the usual platforms, so those who aren’t there should be able to see the Spawn trailer around the same time as attendees.

Final Kombat 2020 will feature not only the trailer for Spawn but also some notable guest appearances by people who are very closely connected to the character. Todd McFarlane, the creator of Spawn, will make an appearance during the championship event. McFarlane will be joined by Keith David, the actor who voiced Spawn in the hero’s HBO series from the 90s. David will also be voicing Spawn in Mortal Kombat 11, a role that he said he’s “thrilled” to revisit.

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, the actor who played Shang Tsung in the 1995 Mortal Kombat movie and reprised his role for Mortal Kombat 11, will also make a guest appearance. Mortal Kombat 11 director and series co-creator Ed Boon will of course make an appearance, too.

Spawn is the fifth and final DLC character from the game’s first Kombat Pack. His release will follow the launch of the DC villain, The Joker, who was just released recently. His release means the first Kombat Pack will be wrapped up, but although there’s been no talk recently of a second Kombat Pack, players have already been putting together their wish lists for the next DLC characters.

Attendees at the Final Kombat 2020 event will also get to see a first look at some new Mortal Kombat 11 action figures from McFarlane Toys, the company owned by the Spawn creator. We’ve already gotten a first look at one of those figures thanks to some previews from a magazine, and it just so happens that this preview has given us our best look at Spawn yet. It showed him from head to toe instead of the usual waist-up shots we’ve seen in the trailers, but we’ll get a much better look at him whenever his gameplay trailer is revealed.

Mortal Kombat 11’s Final Kombat 2020 event takes place on March 8th while Spawn is scheduled to release in early access starting on March 17th.