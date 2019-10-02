Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals First Terminator Brutality

Yesterday, Mortal Kombat 11 revealed the first look at Terminator, who’s coming to the fighting game on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch next week as the title’s next DLC character. It also revealed two special new character skins: a Sarah Connor skin for Sonya Blade and a Harley Quinn skin for Cassie Cage. Fast-forward a bit more, and now Terminator’s first brutality has been revealed, and as you would expect, it’s very, very brutal. In it, Terminator picks up his opponent by their throat, squeezes until their head shoots up in the air, and then he shotgun blasts the head as it’s falling down. Classic Terminator stuff.

You can check out the brutality for yourself below. It’s not the most HD video look at the move though. So, if you rather wait for a better look at the special move, well then you may want to hold off until the Kombat Kast in a couple of hours, where it will presumably will show up in full HD glory.

For those that don’t know: Terminator is poised to arrive in Mortal Kombat 11 on October 8 via the Kombat Pack. There will be no way of obtaining the character without purchasing the Kombat Pack. As for the aforementioned Kombat Kast, it’s poised to go live at 4:00 p.m. EST. Be sure to check the game’s official social media for more streaming details.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and is set to release on Google Stadia next month. For more news, rumors, media, and information on the best-selling fighting game, click here.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”