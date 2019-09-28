Mortal Kombat 11: Terminator Voice Actor Was Handpicked By Schwarzenegger

Mortal Kombat 11 on PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch is adding Terminator to its roster very soon as the latest Kombat Pack DLC. That said, the character won’t be voiced by Arnold Schwarzenegger. We’ve known this for awhile. What we didn’t know is who is voicing the iconic character in the fighting game. And, well, we still don’t know this. However, we do have an interesting tidbit pertaining to Terminator’s character. The tidbit comes way of senior UI artist on the game, Daanish Syed, who has revealed that while Schwarzenegger won’t be voicing the character, he did choose who will be.

“We’ve already revealed that Arnold was not able to do it, but he did choose the actor that is doing his voice,” said Syed to an inquiring fan on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ve already revealed that Arnold was not able to do it, but he did choose the actor that is doing his voice.https://t.co/HcAz6NmWTY — Daanish Syed (@_DaanishSyed) September 27, 2019

For those that don’t know: Terminator is poised to join the game’s roster on October 8, as the game’s third DLC character. He will be followed by Sindel on November 26, Joker on January 28, and Spawn on March 17. At the moment of publishing, a Terminator-specific character trailer hasn’t been revealed, but a new look at the fighter did surface earlier this week.

Mortal Kombat 11 is is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Further, it will be available on Google Stadia later this year. For more news, media, and information on the best-selling fighting game, click here.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

Thanks, Dynasty.