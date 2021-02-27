Mortal Kombat 11 May Be Getting More DLC Characters

✖

Mortal Kombat 11 may be getting even more DLC characters in 2021. Since Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate released on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia last November, MK11 has gone fairly quiet. NetherRealm Studios and WB Games continue to support the game, but there's been nothing very notable since the release of Ultimate. Meanwhile, even the game's teasing and trolling director, Ed Boon, has been fairly reserved. And this could do with the fact that the focus right now is the Mortal Kombat movie, but it could also be changing soon.

Back at the start of 2021, we reported on the fact various Mortal Kombat acting talent were all beginning to take back to the recording booth, including the voice actress behind Kitana. Since then, this has continued, though while the timing is suspicious, so far none of it has been linked back to Mortal Kombat 11.

That said, this week, all of this continued, this time courtesy of Phil LaMarr, the voice actor behind Kotal Khan, who revealed he's been working behind the mic. Again, there's nothing here that suggests this is Mortal Kombat-related, but it's all starting to attract the attention of MK fans, who are in turn getting excited about more DLC and DLC characters. That said, like the voice talent behind Kitana, LaMarr is a prolific voice actor, so this could be for many other things.

In the past, rumors and leaks have suggested MK11 is still getting more DLC and DLC characters, but you'd assume time is starting to run out for this, as the studio is surely working hard on Injustice 3 and not very far away from revealing and releasing it.

That said, if MK11 is getting more DLC characters, you'd bet on one of them being the few major characters still unaccounted for, like Reptile.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available via the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. For more coverage on the best-selling fighting game and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here.