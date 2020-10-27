Did Mortal Kombat 11 Director Ed Boon Just Tease Future DLC Characters?

✖

Did the creative director of Mortal Kombat 11, Ed Boon, just tease MK11's future DLC characters? Well, some PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia players think that's exactly what Boon did over on his personal Twitter account, however, this seems like wishful thinking. As you may know, Boon is well known to tease and hint at future content, particularly via his Twitter account. However, he's also known to troll players.

Taking to Twitter, today, Boon shared the new MK11 Rambo DLC trailer, commenting that he "wonders" if NetherRealm Studios can add Rocky and Cobra in the future. Now, to those that don't know Boon and his Twitter persona, this could be mistaken as a hint or tease at future content. However, if you're familiar with Boon and what he gets up to on the social media website, you'd know this isn't how he teases things.

As a result, many players think that this all but confirms Rocky and Cobra will NOT be DLC characters, which is a pretty safe assumption, however, it's possible this is a misdirection or a genuine tease.

I wonder if we can get Rocky & Cobra while we’re at it...pic.twitter.com/HUs418Ff2Z — Ed Boon (@noobde) October 27, 2020

At the moment of publishing, Boon has not clarified whether or not this is an actual tease. That said, it doesn't appear to be one. If further clarification is provided, we will be sure to update the story.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia, and soon it will be available the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

