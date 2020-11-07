Mortal Kombat 11 Gameplay Clip Reveals Mileena's Sweet Side

✖

A new Mortal Kombat 11 gameplay clip has revealed that Mileena has a sweet side. In ten days, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate will release, bringing the best-selling fighting game to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and bringing three new DLC characters to the game's already massive roster: Rambo, Rain, and Mileena. Of course, there's plenty of fanfare and hype for all three of these characters, but the bulk of it is for Mileena, one of the series' most popular characters and one of its most evil and opportunistic characters.

That said, bucking the latter narrative, this week, during a special Kombat Kast for the character, NetherRealm Studios and WB Games revealed Mileena's friendship, which in turn revealed that Kitana's evil sister does indeed have a sweet side, somehow.

If you haven't seen the gameplay clip yet, it features Mileena not biting the neck of her opponent or cutting through them with rapid pace like Sonic the Hedgehog, but putting on a tea party for them, featuring teddy bears dressed up as herself, Kitana, and Jade.

Below, you can check out the gameplay clip for yourself, courtesy of the game's creative director, Ed Boon:

As noted, Mileena is set to release on November 17, and will be free for Kombat Pack owners or owners of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia, and soon it will be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

