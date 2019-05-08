Mortal Kombat 11 Update Coming Soon to Improve Nintendo Switch Version

Mortal Kombat 11 players on most platforms have been benefitting from updates that attempted to resolve grievances with the game, but those on the Nintendo Switch haven’t been treated with them quite as regularly. Issues such as difficult Krypts and slower currency gains as well as performance problems still affect the console, but some of those issues should be addressed in an upcoming patch. Mortal Kombat 11 creative director Ed Boon confirmed on Twitter recently that the Nintendo Switch patch is currently slated to be released either on Friday or early next week.

An exact release date couldn’t be given yet for the new Nintendo Switch update, but Boon said it would bring that version of Mortal Kombat 11 in line with the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions. Other platforms like the Xbox One have received updates as recently as May 1st to continue fixing problems, so looking at past updates like those should give players an idea of what’s in store for Nintendo’s console.

Nintendo Switch MK11 update:

We are hoping to drop an MK11 Switch update this week (Friday) or early next week…. to make it at parity with the PS4 and Xbox1 versions. #StayTuned — Ed Boon (@noobde) May 8, 2019

Part of the changes that other platforms have benefitted from is the nerfing of Towers that were said to be too difficult to complete. Character Towers require different tasks to be completed in order to finish them, and some players felt these were challenging beyond the point of being reasonable. Those Towers were subsequently nerfed, though Nintendo Switch players still have more difficult Towers and slower currency gains.

There’s also the question of what the update will do in terms of performance and graphics. Though the Nintendo Switch version was said to be on par with the other platforms, players highlighted problems related to these two areas that prevented it from matching what the other platforms offered.

Full patch notes for the new update should be revealed alongside the next patch’s release, so those should fully detail what Nintendo Switch users can expect.

