Mortal Kombat 11 Update Released for Nintendo Switch, Adjusts Towers and Gives Free Loot

Mortal Kombat 11 players who are playing on the Nintendo Switch have finally gotten the update they’ve been waiting on that brings the platform’s version in line with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Nintendo Switch version has been behind others in terms of what the Towers of Time felt like to complete and how stable the platform was compared to other systems, but Mortal Kombat 11 players should now notice a big difference on the Switch.

If you haven’t fired up Mortal Kombat 11 on the Switch since the update released, the notes seen here will walk you through everything that’s new. The notes will look familiar to those who’ve been keeping up with the other platforms’ updates with stability improvements and progression being some of the main targets for fixes. A gift was also given to all players on the Switch just as it was given to other systems, though there is a deadline for when players have to accept the gift.

“The Community Gift has been distributed via the above update for Nintendo Switch players that has 500,000 Koins, 1,000 Souls, 1,000 Time Crystals, 500 Hearts, as a thank you,” the patch notes concluded. “Please make sure you log in and claim your Community Gift by May 20, 2019, at 8 am CST/6 am PST.”

Amid all the general improvements, some of the biggest changes were for the Towers of Time. Progressing through those Towers has been a struggle for many players that prompted NetherRealm Studios to fix the feature on other platforms, and those same fixes are now on the Switch. The notes are plentiful and are best left read through the official post where you’ll see balance adjustments, better rewards, and a look at the overall difficulty of the Towers of Time.

Mortal Kombat 11’s latest update for the Nintendo Switch should now be available with the deadline to receive the Community Gift being May 20th.

