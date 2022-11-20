Mortal Kombat 12 or Injustice 3 Confirmed as NetherRealm's Next Game

Ed Boon, the longtime boss of developer NetherRealm Studios, has seemingly confirmed that the company's next project is that of Mortal Kombat 12 or Injustice 3. Following the end of support for Mortal Kombat 11, many fans have been continuing to wonder what NetherRealm Studios would look to do next. And while it seemed obvious that Mortal Kombat 12 or Injustice 3 would be NetherRealm's next endeavor, Boon has now confirmed as much.

In a recent interaction on Twitter, one NetherRealm fan asked Boon if he could provide a hint about the company's next game. Surprisingly, Boon ended up responding to the question and blatantly indicated that the future title would be either that of Mortal Kombat 12 or Injustice 3. Boon didn't go on to say anything else about this mystery project, but the fact that he confirmed what a number of fans have already been hypothesizing about for quite some time was greatly unexpected.

I3 or MK12 — Ed Boon (@noobde) November 20, 2022

Based on reports that have come about over the past year, it sounds more likely that NetherRealm's next game will be Mortal Kombat 12 rather than Injustice 3. This is partially said to be because Warner Bros. has been going through a number of changes for the past year or so, some of which have led to rumors about NetherRealm being sold off by WB Games. And while there's no guarantee that such a sale would ever happen, NetherRealm as a studio supposedly didn't want to tie itself to a DC property in the case that something did come about.

Still, going off of how NetherRealm has operated for the past decade, Injustice 3 is the game that would make the most sense to arrive next. NetherRealm has bounced between the Injustice and Mortal Kombat franchises on a rotating basis since the original Injustice first launched back in 2013. Whether or not Injustice 3 could be announced in the future remains to be seen, but either way, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com moving forward.

Are you happy to have confirmation that NetherRealm is working on either Mortal Kombat 12 or Injustice 3? And which of the two games would you prefer to see come from the studio next? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.