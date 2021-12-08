Newest Mortal Kombat Movie Now Streaming

The live-action remake of Mortal Kombat may have been the most talked-about film based on the iconic game franchise to come out in 2021, but it wasn’t actually the only one. Warner Bros. Animation released a second installment of the Mortal Kombat Legends film series earlier this year. Following Scorpions Revenge, 2021 saw the debut of Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, which is finally available to stream.

On December 1st, Battle of the Realms was added to the HBO max along with the original live-action film from 1995. They join the 2021 remake, Scorpion’s Revenge, and Annihilation on the service, making it the go-to hub for Mortal Kombat adaptations.

Battle of the Realms was just one of many titles added to HBO Max on December 1st. You can check out a full list of additions from the start of the month below.

