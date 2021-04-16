Mortal Kombat Producer Talks the Movie's Fight Choreography

✖

For a movie like the Mortal Kombat reboot, fight choreography plays an important role in immersing viewers. During a Mortal Kombat set visit, producer Todd Garner was asked about the talent involved in the project, and whether or not that might play a role in how the action scenes are filmed. According to Garner, actor Lewis Tan showed him Wu Assassins for inspiration, as it features significant choreography as opposed to quick cutaways. Garner went on to say that Mortal Kombat's fight choreography is closer to what might be found in a dance film, as opposed to a traditional action movie.

"I think the closest thing I can equate it to is a dance movie. It's just the best dancers that go, 'Oh my God that's like, I can do 40 beats of choreo. No don't cut.' Okay. You know, as opposed to other movies I make where it's like, Punch Punch. All right, Cut," said Garner. "Because these actors, you know, that's not what they do for their normal dumps. These guys are just incredible."

Garner's comments should give a lot of hope to action fans! It's clear that everyone involved with the film is looking to make this an experience that lives up to the Mortal Kombat name. Action choreography has significantly changed since the 1995 Mortal Kombat film's release, and the reboot should reflect that. With the talent involved and the movie's R-rating, it seems like there's a lot of room for the movie to improve on its predecessors.

The first trailer for Mortal Kombat gave fans a glimpse at some of the action sequences that can be seen in the film, but few movie trailers give viewers a lot of extended time with one specific action sequence. As such, it's a bit hard to tell how reliant the film will be on quick cutaways, but Garner's comments are definitely a good sign. Hopefully the finished product will deliver on Garner's vision!

The Mortal Kombat film reboot will release in theaters and on HBO Max April 16th. Readers can find out more by checking out the rest of ComicBook.com's coverage of the Mortal Kombat reboot right here.

