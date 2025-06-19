Mortal Kombat Games Are $1 for a Limited Time

Mortal Kombat games are only $1 for a limited time thanks to a new deal from GOG. Mortal Kombat has been around since 1992 and has sold over 100 million copies since then. It has been a staple of the industry since its inception, but in 2025 it has seen better days. The latest release in the series, Mortal Kombat 1 has failed to garner the same significance as other games in the series, and consequently it is seriously lagging behind its predecessor, Mortal Kombat 11, in the sales department. And of course, there are Mortal Kombat fans who reject modern Mortal Kombat altogether and rather prefer the older games in the series. Fans that fall into this camp will appreciate this new GOG deal.

Until July 10, GOG has Mortal Kombat 1+2+3 — which as the name suggests, is a collection featuring the first three Mortal Kombat games — for just $1.49, thanks to a new 75 percent discount. More than this, it has this offer for DRM-free versions of the classic fighting games.

“Re-live this arcade classic with the first 3 instalments of the Mortal Kombat franchise,” reads an official description of the collection on GOG. “Power through on-on-one combat with special multi-button attacks and moves unique to each character, including the famous fatality. In this bundle die-hard Mortal Kombat fans can move on to the third instalment which introduces network play, where they can challenge other die-hard friends to see who is truly the king of kombat. Other features include dial-a-combo attacks, a run button to speed up battles, and vs codes, which unlock new powers and abilities once both players enter a code sequence in pre-match-up screens.”

For more Mortal Kombat coverage — including all of the latest Mortal Kombat news, all of the latest Mortal Kombat rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Mortal Kombat deals — click here. As for what is next for the series, it remains to be seen. That said, rumors indicate a new Mortal Kombat game is not in the works at NetherRealm Studios, but a new Injustice game.