Terry Crews Re-Imagined as ‘Mortal Kombat’ Fighter Jax Is the Best Thing Ever

Bosslogic is at it again with re-imagining popular gaming franchises with even more popular celebrity names attached to the characters. From God of War, to Metal Gear Solid, it seems that no game will be left untouched. Now that the talented artist is officially a part of the MK Kollective, he took a moment to to re-imagine the hilariously awesome Terry Crews as Jax.

Jax – @terrycrews #mkkollective 41.4k Likes, 336 Comments – Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Instagram: “Jax – @terrycrews #mkkollective”

We’ve got to admit, Crews looks perfect and let’s be real – he’s awesome in pretty much everything he does so consider us on board with this fan pick! For those unfamiliar with the character, Major Jackson “Jax” Briggs first made his appearance in Mortal Kombat II but then very quickly became a staple of the franchise. He pretty much pretty much faces hell – bionic arms and all – to rescue Sonya Blade in one game, while faces numerous other challenges in entries to follow.

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23, 2019 for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

