Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection Release Date Leaked (and It’s Sooner Than You Think)

Mortal Kombat fans have a pretty big new video game to look forward to this year, but fans have been left waiting for news on an actual release date. During last month’s PlayStation State of Play, Digital Eclipse revealed Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection, but only confirmed that the compilation will be offered at some point in 2025. With the year more than halfway over, the developers have a quickly closing window left to actually provide a date and release the Kollection. The developer has yet to actually make an announcement, but we might have a release date thanks to an accidental leak from Xbox.

According to the Microsoft Store (via @Destiny1031 on X/Twitter), Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection will be released on September 30th (however, it may release on the 29th, depending on the time zone). The listing also offered the size of the game, which comes in at 16 GB. Already, that amount has generated speculation about any contents that have not been announced just yet. After all, the original Mortal Kombat games themselves shouldn’t take up much room. However, it’s impossible to say just how much the game will offer in terms of video documentary content, which could inflate the overall total.

Following the leak, Microsoft has now fixed the store listing, removing the date. It might sound unusual for a leak to come directly from Xbox, but this sort of thing happens quite frequently. The Microsoft Store has not only revealed release dates ahead of time, but store pages have actually revealed full games before their announcement. It is possible that the date isn’t accurate, and it was only there as a placeholder, so fans might want to take this with a grain of salt pending a full announcement. However, given the number of times we’ve seen this sort of leak from the Microsoft Store, we can probably count on this being accurate.

Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection will feature the earliest games in the franchise, in multiple different forms. Players will be able to access the arcade, console, and even handheld versions of these games, from both the Game Boy and Game Gear. Digital Eclipse has earned a stellar reputation for its compilation games, in large part due to the documentary material they often include. Games like Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection and Tetris Forever have not only brought together older games and made them playable in one place, but they also include lots of behind the scenes material and interviews. From what’s been shown, Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection will be no exception.

Following the leak, many fans have been trying to guess when and where Atari and Digital Eclipse will announce the release date for Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection. The fighting game tournament Evo starts on August 1st, so there’s a good chance we could see an announcement in just a few days. Hopefully MK fans won’t be kept waiting too much longer!

Are you planning on checking out Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection? How do you feel about that potential release date? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!