Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge Is Now Available

Today is the day! Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, the animated Mortal Kombat film from Warner Bros. Animation, is now available on digital. Folks will have to wait until the end of the month if they want a physical copy, but anyone else that’s happy to buy it digitally can go ahead and check it out for $19.99. And, on top of all that, there’s going to be a virtual panel and watch party today for the movie!

In case you missed it yesterday, Patrick Seitz, the voice of Scorpion in the movie, will be live-tweeting through the film starting at 3:00PM PT/6:00PM ET, and that will be followed by a virtual panel at 5:00PM PT/8:00PM ET, which can be viewed via the official Mortal Kombat YouTube channel, Mortal Kombat Twitter, or Mortal Kombat Facebook page. Confirmed virtual panelists include Joel McHale (voice of Johnny Cage), Jordan Rodrigues (voice of Liu Kang), Patrick Seitz (voice of Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi), producer Rick Morales, screenwriter Jeremy Adams, and Mortal Kombat franchise co-creator Ed Boon. Joshua Gray, a producer and Mortal Kombat events host, will moderate.

Have you already had a chance to check out Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge? Or are you excited for today’s virtual panel and watch party? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s the official description of the film:

“After the vicious slaughter of his family by stone-cold mercenary Sub-Zero, Hanzo Hasashi is exiled to the torturous Netherrealm. There, in exchange for his servitude to the sinister Quan Chi, he’s given a chance to avenge his family – and is resurrected as Scorpion, a lost soul bent on revenge. Back on Earthrealm, Lord Raiden gathers a team of elite warriors – Shaolin monk Liu Kang, Special Forces officer Sonya Blade and action star Johnny Cage – an unlikely band of heroes with one chance to save humanity. To do this, they must defeat Shang Tsung’s horde of Outworld gladiators and reign over the Mortal Kombat tournament.”

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge is now available on digital and is set to release on Blu-ray, 4K, and DVD on April 28th. The animated film features Joel McHale as Johnny Cage, Jennifer Carpenter as Sonya Blade, Jordan Rodrigues as Lui Kang, Patrick Seitz as Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi, Steve Blum as Sub-Zero, Artt Butler as Shang Tsung, Darin De Paul as Quan Chi, Robin Atkin Downes as Kano, David B. Mitchell as Raiden, Ike Amadi as Jax Briggs, Kevin Michael Richardson as Goro, and Grey Griffin as Kitana and Satoshi Hasashi. The upcoming live-action Mortal Kombat movie is set to release on January 15, 2021. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming animated film right here, and all of our previous coverage of the upcoming live-action movie right here.

