Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind Blu-rays Get a Massive Sale

Warner Bros' Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind is the third installment of an animated film series based on the iconic video game franchise. The film launched on Blu-ray less than a month ago, but today is the day to score a deal on it. At the time of writing, you can grab the Blu-ray, 4K Blu-ray and Best Buy exclusive 4K Blu-ray SteelBook edition (pictured below) here at Best Buy priced $14.99 to $24.99. That's a savings of around $10 for each version. The same deal is also available here on Amazon for the standard Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray editions.

Synopsis: "Inspired by the worldwide video game sensation now celebrating its 30th anniversary, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind finds vicious, power-mad Kano determined to take over Earthrealm, one soul at a time. Assisted by a trio of cold Black Dragon mercenaries, he embarks on a brutal assault from town to defenseless town. The choice is simple: Kneel or be annihilated. But when the cocky and talented but undisciplined Kenshi doesn't take a knee, Kano and his clan destroy the young warrior, taking his eyesight and his confidence. Under the tutelage of reluctant, retired Kuai Liang, the only one powerful enough to challenge the malevolent Kano, Kenshi finds renewed hope and a clear path to redemption. But will it be enough to stop Kano from decimating all of Earthrealm?"

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind Blu-ray Special Features:

Kenshi: From the Video Game to Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind (Featurette) – An in- depth exploration of fan favorite Kenshi Takahashi from his video game origins to his first sword-wielding animated appearance.

Adapting Evil: Building the Black Dragon Clan (Featurette) – From King Kano to the evil ensemble of Mortal Kombat's deep cut characters, the filmmakers reveal the approach to bringing the sinister Black Dragon Clan to life.

Deleted Animatics – Get a behind-the-scenes look at a few intriguing scenes that were included in the initial assembly of the film, but didn't quite make it to the final cut.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind Audio Commentary (Audio Only) – Join producer/director Rick Morales and screenwriter Jeremy Adams for a feature-length audio commentary revealing the creative choices used to bring the all-new animated feature to the screen.

Previous installments of the Mortal Kombat Legends series include Scorpion's Revenge and Battle of the Realms, both of which are available to order here at Best Buy and here on Amazon now.

Manny Jacinto (Top Gun: Maverick, The Good Place) and David Wenham (Elvis, 300, The Lord of the Rings franchise) lead a terrific voice cast as Kenshi Takahashi and Kano, respectively. Returning from previous installments of the film series are Patrick Seitz (Mortal Kombat X, Aggretsuko, Naruto: Shippuden) as Scorpion, Artt Butler (Her, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as Shang Tsung, and Debra Wilson (World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, MADtv) as Graji. And new to the Mortal Kombat Legends films is Ron Yuan (Mortal Kombat 11, Mulan) as Kuai Liang, Imari Williams (Transformers: Rescue Bots) as Tremor, Yuri Lowenthal (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) as Kobra, Courtenay Taylor (Regular Show, OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes) as Kira, Keith Silverstein (Overwatch, Genshin Impact) as Kabal, Sumalee Montano (The Lost Symbol, Transformers Prime) as Kindra, and Lei Yin (Saint's Row) as Peter & Sento.