Mortal Kombat Actor Shares Cryptic Tweet Fueling Sequel Speculation

A sequel to 2021's Mortal Kombat movie is in the works, but it remains to be seen if one character, in particular, will be returning. If you haven't seen the movie yet, then this next bit will be a substantial spoiler. In the film, Kung Lao dies at the hands of Shang Tsung. A Shaolin monk, Kung Lao plays not only a major part in the game series, but in the first movie itself. That said, if you're familiar with Mortal Kombat, you'll know there are plenty of opportunities for him to return in future movies. It may not be likely, but it's certainly possible.

To this end, a new tweet from Max Huang -- the actor who played Kung Lao in the movie -- has ignited some speculation about the sequel and the character's possible return. Over on Twitter, Huang tweeted a video of him doing some very impressive martial arts accompanied by the caption: "For the Shaolin." Obviously, this somewhat cryptic tweet has attracted the attention of some fans of the series and speculation.

Below, you can check out the tweet for yourself:

"The new Mortal Kombat reboot movie has been a long time coming, and while some of the stitching from over the years that holds the whole thing together is very much apparent in its construction, it's still a very bloody and mostly good experience," reads the opening of our review of the first movie. "If you go into the movie expecting deadly fights between well-trained fighters, that's more or less what you get. If you're looking for anything significantly deeper than that, perhaps look elsewhere."

