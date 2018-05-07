Fan-Made Mortal Kombat Quadrilogy Available Now, Free To Download

While we have more than enough great Mortal Kombat games to go around, it’s always interesting to see what fans can produce from its bloody universe. And that’s exactly what a user by the name of “halil scorpion” has done, putting together a MUGEN-style Mortal Kombat game that you can download on PC right now.

The game is called Mortal Kombat Quadrilogy; and as you might guess, it’s a mishmash of all kinds of Mortal Kombat elements into one huge fighting game. This includes matching up characters from the entire series, mainly based on older entries like Mortal Kombat and Mortal Kombat 3, as well as some bonus characters from the forgotten platforming action game Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero, which came out long ago for Nintendo 64 and Sony PlayStation. (It’s best left forgotten about, trust us.)

What’s more, the game includes some hidden characters for good measure — a staple in most Mortal Kombat games. These include Chameleon, Khameleon (yes, they’re two different characters), Cyber Sub-Zero and Inferno Scorpion.

The game features a number of stages to choose from, mainly based on older games, along with a number of new fatalities to go along with the classic favorites. It’s definitely a step forward from what was presented with the previous build of the game, Mortal Kombat Project Season 2.9.

You can get a peek at the game in the trailer above (complete with a ton of fatalities — it’s not for the squeamish), but it can be downloaded from this site. Note: it’ll ask you for a password, in which you’ll need to put in hailiscorpion. It’s unknown just how long it’ll be available, since Warner Bros. could likely swoop in and shut down the project since it’s based on one of its best-selling franchises. So if you do want to check it out, you might want to download it sooner rather than later.

It looks like good fun, and it’s pretty hard to turn down the price for “free.” Plus it could be a treat for retro fans, especially with its new fatalities, hidden characters and ability to pull off anything from Animalities to Babalities to Friendships. (Friendships? Again?!)

If you prefer a more legal Mortal Kombat game to play, Mortal Kombat X is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.