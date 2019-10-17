Mortal Kombat Reboot Reveals New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

The upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot is currently filming in southern Australia, where it’s notably the largest production ever for the region. Unfortunately, not many set and filming photos have leaked out, which suggests the show has done a lot of remote and private shooting so far. That said, Tood Garner of Broken Road Productions has blessed Mortal Kombat fans with just that: a behind-the-scenes photo of the show filming. Unfortunately, it doesn’t contain any juicy or salient details, such as characters and costumes, but it does reveal an absolutely incredible filming location.

The photo in question is taken from far away so it doesn’t reveal what’s going down on set, but it’s presumably something dramatic or important, because it’s a pretty special location. Unfortunately, all we can do is speculate, but hey, beggars can’t be choosers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you look closely you can see our amazing crew hard at work. #MortalKombat pic.twitter.com/hL3XOUrnyA — Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) October 14, 2019

Thankfully, Garner isn’t the only one sharing photos from location, actors and actresses on the show have as well. Again, none of the photos contain anything super noteworthy, but they do reveal the type of locations the movie is filming in.

As of right now, no other filming locations have been announced other than Australia, however, it’s possibly that at some point the movie could migrate somewhere else to shoot a special scene or two.

Mortal Kombat is set to release on March 5, 2021. For more news, leaks, rumors, media, and information on the highly-anticipated reboot, be sure to peruse all of our previous and extensive coverage of the movie by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, multiple actors and actresses on the movie have revealed the training they’ve been doing for their roles.