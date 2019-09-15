Mortal Kombat Reboot Begins Filming Next Week

After years of anticipation, this Monday, the Mortal Kombat movie begins filming in Australia. News of the development milestone comes way of writer of the movie, Greg Russo, who revealed a picture from set earlier this week, noting that it’s been a 42 month-long fight to make it all happen. For those that don’t know: the movie, which was first announced all the way back in 2011, is being filmed in South Australia, and will be the largest production ever shot in the area. Behind it will be first-time filmmaker Simon McQuoid, who will be joined by producer James Wan, who is perhaps best-known for producing Aquaman.

In addition to Russo, actors on the movie have also been taking to Twitter to add to the hype, such as Lewis Tan, whose role is still a mystery.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, Mechad Brooks — who will be playing Jax in the movie — has been posting multiple videos and photos providing fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the actor as Briggs. And as you can see, Brooks is the perfect casting for the cybernetically-enhanced soldier:

The Mortal Kombat reboot is poised to premier on March 5, 2021. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming movie, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage it by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Are you excited for the new Mortal Kombat movie?