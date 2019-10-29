Mortal Kombat Director Addresses Remastering Older Games in the Series

Mortal Kombat is one of the biggest series in video games, and in the modern day, the biggest fighting game series, a title Street Fighter held for a long time. In fact, Mortal Kombat 11 is the second best-selling game of 2019, behind only NBA 2K20. Of course, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is about to knock it down to third, but you get the point: it’s a big series and has been since its inception. That said, the bigger it getsmeans more pressure to continue to create new installments. However, NetherRealm Studios has talked about remastering some of the older games in the past, and could bring them back in some shape or form in the future. According to series creative director Ed Boon, one title he and his team have specifically talked about bringing back is Mortal Kombat Shaolin Monks, which is one of the most popular games in the series.

Speaking at the Brazil Game Show, Boon revealed that he and his team have “talked about doing remasters of some of the older games, you know Mortal Kombat Shaolin Monks was one that fans have asked for a remaster, and we’re thinking of it.”

Boon goes on to note that fans shouldn’t get their hopes up though, because, for the moment, there’s nothing to announce, but, at the very least, the Chicago-based studio is thinking about bringing back some of the more iconic entries in the future.

Of course, if the series were to revisit the older games, it probably wouldn’t be NetherRealm Studios doing it, but a port studio. However, with Mortal Kombat 11 wrapping up the current storyline, who knows what NetherRealm will do next. Given the events of MK11, you’d assume that some type of reboot is in store.

