Mortal Kombat Director Comments on Potential Street Fighter Crossover Game

For years fighting game fans have asked for various crossover fighting games. While not the most popular request, there's been plenty of demand for a Mortal Kombat x Street Fighter game. If you remove Super Smash Bros. from the equation, Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter are the two biggest series in the fighting game genre, though you could make a case for Tekken as well. That said, where Mortal Kombat is over-the-top violent and more mature in its presentation, Street Fighter remains a bit more cartooney and lighter in tone. In other words, they don't exactly make for the greatest crossover, which perhaps is why one still isn't in the works.

When asked on Twitter about whether or not the long-awaited crossover will happen after Mortal Kombat 12, presumed to be NetherRealm Studios' next game, NetherRealm Studios boss, Ed Boon, said "doubtful." And that's it. Obviously, Boon hasn't completely closed the door on the crossover, but he also doesn't seem to be very optimistic about its chances. There have certainly been discussions over the years about such a crossover and it sounds like those discussions haven't gotten very far.

For the longest time, Street Fighter was the most popular fighting game series in gaming. This is no longer the case though. That title belongs to Super Smash Bros., and now even Mortal Kombat is more popular than Street Fighter. That said, the latter still carries some significant weight, and a crossover between the two would no doubt have the potential to be very popular.

If the crossover does ever happen, it's not going to be anytime soon with Capcom currently busy with Street Fighter 6 and NetherRealm Studios reportedly equally busy with Mortal Kombat 12. And with the level of support both games will demand, if a crossover were to get greenlit, it's going to be years away at this point.

Doubtful. — Ed Boon (@noobde) December 11, 2022

