Mortal Kombat Writer to Write and Direct System Shock Series

Binge’s upcoming adaptation of System Shock will be written and directed by Greg Russo. The show will mark Russo’s debut in the director’s chair, but he does have some experience when it comes to adapting video game properties; Russo was the writer on last year’s Mortal Kombat reboot for Warner Bros. Pictures! The live-action streaming series will be based on the games from Nightdive Studios, the first of which released on PC in 1994. In a press release, Stephen Kick, founder and CEO of Nightdive Studios, talked up Russo’s involvement with the series.

“I’ve always believed that a live-action adaptation of System Shock would be the perfect medium to retell the harrowing story of Citadel station and its rogue AI that subjects the crew to unimaginable horror,” said Kick. “With Greg Russo and the rest of the talented team at Binge behind the wheel, our excitement for the live-action series has only gotten stronger. We can’t wait to see what grotesqueries and frights await!”

The original System Shock was directed by Doug Church and produced by Warren Spector. System Shock: Enhanced Edition and System Shock 2 are both available on Steam. A remake of the original System Shock is currently in development for PC and consoles, and is slated to release sometime this year, though no official date has been given.

It will be interesting to see how the System Shock adaptation turns out! While the games don’t have the same level of public awareness as Mortal Kombat, the original System Shock received near-universal critical acclaim, and the game continues to receive high praise. A big part of System Shock‘s appeal is its storyline, which centers on a nameless hacker in the future. The hacker is the only thing standing between the AI SHODAN and the release of a deadly virus on Earth. It certainly seems like the kind of thing that would make for a great series, but fans will just have to wait and see how things turn out!

