MrBeast and Magic: The Gathering Arena Team Up for $50K Prize Event

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson, known for running various events with extravagant prizes and giveaways, is teaming up with Wizards of the Coast's Magic: The Gathering Arena to give away $50,000 to lucky players of the digital version of the popular tabletop card game. More specifically, this will be doled out to two players on mobile, PC, or Mac versions of the video game in chunks of $25,000 after they connect to MrBeast as he plays in an event this Friday, April 23rd, in Magic: The Gathering Arena. There will also be other unspecified in-game prizes.

Exactly how winners will be chosen beyond matching up with MrBeast during the set time period of 2PM ET/11AM PT to 3PM ET/12PM PT as he players the Friday Night Magic (FNM) at Home event remains unclear. The announcement simply indicates that players have "an opportunity to win cash," which could mean anything. Given that Magic: The Gathering Arena is a competitive game, after all, you might think that those players will need to beat MrBeast, but the full details indicate that folks will be eligible for the prize win or lose so long as they play the whole match out.

This Friday, April 23, jump in to @MTG_Arena FNM at Home: Featuring @MrBeast and play for your opportunity to win one of two $25,000 prizes. Full details: https://t.co/3d5jXS9Zz2#BeatMrBeast #MTGStrixhaven pic.twitter.com/Ntu3u256EF — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) April 19, 2021

As noted above, the MrBeast event in Magic: The Gathering Arena is set to take place this Friday, April 23rd, from 2PM ET/11AM PT to 3PM ET/12PM PT within the usual Friday Night Magic (FNM) at Home event. Magic: The Gathering Arena itself is currently available on mobile, PC, and Mac. Magic: The Gathering's latest and greatest expansion, Strixhaven: School of Mages, is now available in Magic: The Gathering Arena and is set to physically release later this week on April 23rd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular card game from Wizards of the Coast right here.

