MultiVersus Beta Release Date Likely Coming Soon

The release date for the open beta of MultiVersus, the new platform fighting game from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, should likely be announced quite soon. Currently, those at Warner Bros. have only committed to releasing the title in beta at some point in July 2022. With the month nearly halfway over, though, some fans have started to worry that this release window might not be met. Luckily, thanks to a new update that has now come about, it seems like we should be getting a new announcement at some point in the near future from those at WB.

As of this week, MultiVersus has now officially been rated by the ESRB, PEGI, and other video game rating boards around the globe. For those in the United States, the game is rated T for Fantasy Violence and Language. Other regions around the world have rated the game similarly, which is very much to be expected.

So how does this rating for MultiVersus tie in with the game's launch date? Well, more often than not, a game receiving a rating is one of the final things that happens before release. To see that MultiVersus is now getting rated globally surely means that Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is preparing to announce launch plans in the coming days or weeks. This also likely guarantees that the release of the open beta for MultiVersus shouldn't be slipping outside of its July 2022 launch window. Plans could always change on this front, but it seems like a release in the coming weeks is still happening.

Currently, the only thing we know for certain about MultiVersus is that it will be soft launching in the form of an open beta that will be playable to anyone. As for the game's platforms, it will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

