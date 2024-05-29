MultiVersus Speculation Sparks Hope from RWBY Fans
RWBY is....back?!?! MultiVersus rumors are everywhere.
MultiVersus's latest round of speculation has RWBY fans dreaming big. Warner Bros. Discovery's popular fighting game is no stranger to crossovers. (It's basically founded upon the premise of "What if Smash Bros. was just WBD properties?") So, after some snooping online, a couple of intrepid fans think that Ruby, Weiss, Blake and Yang might be making their way into the game some way. A reference to the RWBY staple of dust and some other descriptions have the fans wondering if the show could see a MultiVersus debut after Rooster Teeth called it quits earlier this year.
"[I]t's with a heavy heart I announce that Rooster Teeth is shutting down due to challenges facing digital media resulting from fundamental shifts in consumer behavior and monetization across platforms, advertising, and patronage," Rooster Teeth general manager Jordan Levin said in a staff memo a few months ago. "Our legacy is not just a collection of content but a history of pixels burned into our screens, minds, and hearts."
RWBY MULTIVERSUS ?:!(!&:&:!:!:$:&:&’s pic.twitter.com/PmrZbX5Ass— vi 🍉 (@major_namada) May 29, 2024
"Warner Bros. Discovery thanks Rooster Teeth's groundbreaking creators and partners, and the strong management team, for their many years of success," the media company added in a statement of their own. "Your passionate and loyal fans are testament to your achievements."
Go set it up...
dont make me download multiversus again............. im begging.............. but if rwby content... i must... resist.. NoooooooooooooooooooOOOo— ❤️💙 Pando 🖤💛 (@PandoFNDM) May 29, 2024
Huh, weird coincidence.
If RWBY is actually coming to Multiversus then that will be THREE games that I've invested alot of time into that will've had a crossover with them, which isn't alot but it's weird that it'll happen 3 times.— The Blue Pandian Devil (@Rawrsupial) May 29, 2024
So many paths from here
So either:
A) WB is going to keep funding production of RWBY
or
B) They are incredibly moronic and can’t see how obtuse it is to expect fans of a show you canned to fork over $10 for a character in your platform fighter.
My money is on B honestly 🙄 https://t.co/h8OxLl5GOo— Michael (@DestindHellfire) May 29, 2024
We live in uncertain times
pickle rick being a key feature to the leak of rwby in multiversus wasnt on my bingo card https://t.co/l9XJLef4cs— STS (@femeseme) May 29, 2024
The fandom is shocked
Whatever comes with the MultiVersus leaks I’m happy to know some creative people out there still care for RWBY enough and are willing to collab for projects featuring other IP. pic.twitter.com/xV1AZH0c91— Zee✨ (@StormingZee) May 29, 2024
This seems about right
I know this must’ve been planned before everything that went down, but it’s kind of sad that RWBY is being added after Roster Teeth was shut down and the IP is currently being sold.— Slant16Gamer (@Slant16Gamer) May 29, 2024
Just a wild thing to behold
Ummm RWBY confirmed?!
Ruby Rose?! https://t.co/Eg6Lk1fAn5— DrewsViews (@TheDrewsViews) May 29, 2024
You can say that again.
Pickle Rick fighting Ruby from Rwby, never though I would see that— Lolbomb 🎪💣 //Sakura Central!// (@lolbomb) May 29, 2024
Seems pretty clear
RWBY is definitely confirmed now pic.twitter.com/0JPgrWGSBG— 🥧KrustyforMultiversus🥧 (@Krusty4Multi) May 29, 2024
