MultiVersus Speculation Sparks Hope from RWBY Fans

MultiVersus's latest round of speculation has RWBY fans dreaming big. Warner Bros. Discovery's popular fighting game is no stranger to crossovers. (It's basically founded upon the premise of "What if Smash Bros. was just WBD properties?") So, after some snooping online, a couple of intrepid fans think that Ruby, Weiss, Blake and Yang might be making their way into the game some way. A reference to the RWBY staple of dust and some other descriptions have the fans wondering if the show could see a MultiVersus debut after Rooster Teeth called it quits earlier this year.

"[I]t's with a heavy heart I announce that Rooster Teeth is shutting down due to challenges facing digital media resulting from fundamental shifts in consumer behavior and monetization across platforms, advertising, and patronage," Rooster Teeth general manager Jordan Levin said in a staff memo a few months ago. "Our legacy is not just a collection of content but a history of pixels burned into our screens, minds, and hearts."

"Warner Bros. Discovery thanks Rooster Teeth's groundbreaking creators and partners, and the strong management team, for their many years of success," the media company added in a statement of their own. "Your passionate and loyal fans are testament to your achievements."

