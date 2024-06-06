MultiVersus Gets First Post-Release Update, Patch Notes Revealed

The first post-launch update for MultiVersus, the free-to-play platform fighting game, has been released. Following its original release in early access last year, MultiVersus ended up shutting down with the promise of returning in 2024. After months of silence, the game finally went back online at the end of May and brought a ton of new content with it. Now, developer Player First Games is looking to make some big changes in the wake of player feedback that has come about since that time.

Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, update 1.01 for MultiVersus comes with a number of notable balance alterations. The biggest move by far is that the character Iron Giant has been removed from MultiVersus for the time being. This is so that Player First Games can alter his kit after fans have complained about the fighter being broken. Other than this, many other characters on the MultiVersus roster have received some small tweaks while a load of bugs have also been squashed.

To see everything that this new MultiVersus update accomplishes, you can view the full patch notes attached down below.

MultiVersus Update 1.01 Patch Notes

General

Lowered Hit Pause on all Hits by 10% in 1v1 modes

in 1v1 modes Players can now try all Fighters in Training Mode, including Fighters they do not own

Battlepass XP will now be granted after each PvP Match in addition to Events and Missions.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where players could not complete daily rewards in Rifts Mode

Fixed an issue that was impacting performance on Xbox Series X|S

Fixed an issue where beam visual effects were occasionally invisible on PlayStation consoles

Fixed an issue where certain keyboard configurations would cause phantom inputs in matches

Fixed an issue with pause input conflicts in Training

Characters

Legend:

+ = Buff

– = Nerf

~ = Change

* = Bugfix

Note: Attacks callouts reference default controls.

Arya

Dash Attack ~ Reduced input buffer window for follow-up attacks



Banana Guard

The goal of this change is to reduce the extreme kill power on Banana Guard's side specials and bring it more in line with the damage of the rest of the cast.

Aerial Side Special – Reduced damage to 10 from 12

Ground Side Special – Reduced damage to 12 from 14



Bugs Bunny

Neutral Special * Fixed an issue causing the Safe to hit repeatedly and rapidly in succession



Garnet

Down Special * Fixed an issue where Garnet and an enemy could be frozen at the end of her Star Grab



Gizmo

Up Special – Ally attach cooldown now begins when Gizmo detaches from his ally, instead of beginning when Gizmo attaches to his ally.



Iron Giant

The goal of these changes is to prevent Iron Giant from chaining certain sets of attacks infinitely. While these fixes address some of the issues on Iron Giant, it will require additional fixes to bring Iron Giant fully back online. Iron Giant will remain down for repairs until those fixes are implemented in a future patch.

Ground Down Attack ~ Knockback angle is now more horizontal

Aerial Neutral Attack ~ Final hit now always knocks away regardless of charge

Ground Side Attack – Jab first hitbox is slightly smaller

Rage Mode Pilot Special ~ Reduced strobing visual effects

Rage Mode Up Special – Reduced final hit damage to 5 from 6



Jake

Aerial/Ground Up Special * Fixed some issues with game performance



Jason

Ground Down Special * Fixed an issue where one player would disappear when Jason grabbed two players with the sleeping bag



LeBron

Basketball – Basketball can now only hit one time per target



Marvin

Aerial/Ground Neutral Attack * Fixed an issue where Marvin could ringout opponents instantly due to a Side Special projectile interaction with Neutral Attack



Reindog

Aerial Side Attack ~ Knockback Angle is now more horizontal

Aerial Up Attack ~ Knockback Angle is now more horizontal



Shaggy

The goal of this change is to not allow Neutral Air Attack to combo back into the Jab combo at all damage levels. There are feel issues introduced with this change that we will address in the next patch.

Aerial Neutral Air ~ Base Knockback increased to 1700 from 1300 ~ Knockback Scaling increased to 14 from 13 ~ Knockback Angle is more horizontal ~ On-Hit cancel window delayed by 10 frames



Steven

Aerial Up Attack ~ Sweet spot hitbox delayed 1 frame later to match when Steven has his hands clapped together

Aerial Down Attack – On-Hit cancel window delayed by 3 frames



Stripe

Aerial Down Attack + More downward momentum is maintained on attack start-up



Taz

Aerial/Ground Side Special + Increased damage on non-cooldown tornado final hit to 8 from 7



Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman's lasso was a bit too oppressive to play against without any limiter, so we decided to add a short cooldown to the ability.