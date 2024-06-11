Call of Duty: MW3 Update Makes New Balance Changes, Check Out the Patch Notes

MW3's latest update is more extensive than normal.

A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is now rolling out across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Currently, MW3 is in the midst of Season 4, which only began a few weeks back. As a result, Activision is still finding its footing when it comes to balancing this latest season of the multiplayer shooter. To that end, today's patch is a pretty extensive one and incorporates quite a few key alterations.

Downloadable right now, this new Call of Duty: MW3 update features bug fixes that are tied to the game's UI and killstreaks. Most notably, though, the patch makes various nerfs and buffs to weapons that include the Sidewinder, AMR9, KV Broadside, and Kar98k. Other than this, Activision has also made some noteworthy changes to Infected and the random loadouts that players will use in that mode of MW3.

To view the full patch notes from today's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III update, be sure to keep reading on down below.

Call of Duty: MW3 June 11 Update Patch Notes

MULTIPLAYER

UIX

Bug Fixes Deselecting a Conversion Kit in the Gunsmith will no longer result in Weapons with unintended statistics or visual properties. Fixed an issue causing players to be kicked back to the menu while viewing Event Camos. After Action Reports will now display the total number of DNA samples collected, rather than tier requirements. Improved performance of navigating Custom Loadouts in the Gunsmith. Hovering the Critical Countdown Mastery Reward will no longer kick the player to the menu.



MODES

Infected Survivors can now earn the DNA Bomb upon a 25 Killstreak. Added six new Survivor Loadouts that are randomly chosen in each match. Haymaker (Shotgun), COR-45 (Handgun), Thermobaric Grenade (Lethal), Snapshot Grenade (Tactical), Portable Radar (Field Upgrade) Lockwood 680 (Shotgun), COR-45 (Handgun), Drill Charge (Lethal), Tear Gas (Tactical), Deployable Cover (Field Upgrade) WSP Swarm (Submachine Gun), Gutter Knife (Melee), C4 (Lethal), Battle Rage (Tactical), Munitions Box (Field Upgrade) FR 5.56 (Assault Rifle), TYR (Handgun), Proximity Mine (Lethal), Decoy Grenade (Tactical), Munitions Box (Field Upgrade) KATT-AMR (Sniper Rifle), Renetti (Handgun), Claymore (Lethal), Stun Grenade (Tactical), Munitions Box (Field Upgrade) Riot Shield (Melee), TYR (Handgun), Semtex (Lethal), Scatter Mine (Tactical), Suppression Mine (Field Upgrade)



WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

Battle Rifles

Sidewinder JAK Thunder LMG Kit Reverted an unintentional removal of the ramping rate of fire property. Increased initial rate of fire from 375rpm to 555rpm (+30%). Decreased ramped rate of fire from 857rpm to 780rpm (-9%). Decreased shots required to reach ramped rate of fire from 15 to 9. Increased delay before ramped rate of fire begins to decay from 250ms to 350ms (+40%).



Submachine Guns

AMR9 JAK Atlas Conversion Kit Fixed an issue causing more damage than intended to be dealt when bullets hit the helmet area of an Operator's head.



Shotguns

KV Broadside JAK Jawbreaker Fixed an issue preventing Muzzle Attachments from being equipped.



Sniper Rifles

Kar98k Removed incompatible CS15 Scarlet Box Laser Attachment. No Stock Attachment will no longer cause Optics to become obstructed.



EQUIPMENT

EMD Grenade/Mine (Tactical) Decreased tracker ping delay from 250ms to 50ms (-80%). Decreased tracker ping radius from 2.5m to 0.6m (-75%).



Due to the decreased ping radius, Operators who are behind cover are no longer pinged by a teammate with an active tracker device.

KILLSTREAKS

I.M.S. Fixed an issue preventing stat collection for the Combat Record.

Swarm Fixed an issue causing drones to not patrol the playspace on Emergency and Tokyo. While the Streaks Earn Streaks modifier is active, Swarm kills now contribute progress toward earning the next Killstreak.



ZOMBIES

PROGRESSION