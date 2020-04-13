New My Hero One’s Justice 2 Trailer Shows Off Hawks in Action

The Pro Hero Hawks was recently revealed to be the first DLC fighter for My Hero One’s Justice 2, the fighting game set in the world of the My Hero Academia franchise. Given that Hawks is extremely popular both canonically and in the real world, there are loads of expectations pinned on the game to do right by the character. And while the screenshots looked on the money, the first trailer for Hawks in the game is even better.

The Japanese trailer, which you can check out above, sees Hawks take on a Nomu — which we also saw in the screenshots — and generally kick butt. While it’s mostly just a normal series of attacks rather than anything too special, Hawks does come across as extremely mobile and quite likely very annoying to play against. Which is basically perfect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Get ready to soar with the Wing Hero: Hawks coming soon to #MyHeroOnesJustice2! Takedown villains at blazing speed, just don’t blink or you’ll miss the battle! MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch! pic.twitter.com/zw8wq73T3i — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) April 6, 2020

Have you had a chance to play My Hero One’s Justice 2 yet? Are you excited to play as Hawks? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

My Hero’s One Justice 2 is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Hawks is set to join the roster this spring, though no explicit release date has been announced. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the My Hero Academia franchise right here. Here’s what ComicBook.com’s review of the game, which gave it a 4 out of 5, had to say about it:

“With tons of playable characters, great changes to its core fighting, and lots of things to do for those who want to dive in, My Hero One’s Justice 2 is a sequel that goes beyond Plus Ultra. It’s more for fans than fighters, but the overall experience is welcoming to anyone who wants to throw down in the hero world.”

[H/T Siliconera]