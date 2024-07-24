My Hero Academia Collaboration Revealed for Stumble Guys

The next collaboration event has been announced for Stumble Guys, and it’s a pretty big one! Coming soon, players can expect to see content based on My Hero Academia. Scopely revealed a trailer for the collaboration today, which features skins based on characters like All Might, Froppy, Bakugo, and more. At this time, a start date has not been announced for the collaboration, and we don’t know how these skins will be made available just yet. It’s possible we could see some kind of special map or mode as part of the collaboration, but nothing has been confirmed just yet.

A trailer for the My Hero Academia collaboration with Stumble Guys can be found below.

https://youtu.be/axFISdgDugc

The current Stumble Pass is set to come to an end tomorrow, so it seems very likely that we’ll see a new one launched alongside the My Hero Academia collaboration. A Stumble Pass ends up being the best bargain for most players, as it allows them to unlock multiple skins and cosmetics. The trailer also suggests that a Stumble Pass is coming, as there seems to be a “My Hero Academia Fan” skin, similar to the ones that have appeared in past Stumble Passes for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Looney Tunes. These skins aren’t based on actual characters, instead featuring a generic Stumbler wearing clothing based on that franchise.

Not every collaboration gets its own Stumble Pass; earlier this year, content based on Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire was offered exclusively through the store and through a special event. Basically, there isn’t one standard way that Scopely approaches every event in the game. Hopefully the developers will offer a handful of ways for players to unlock these skins without breaking the bank!

Over the last few months, Stumble Guys has featured a number of high-profile collaborations, with franchises like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Dungeons & Dragons, and a do-over with content and modes based on SpongeBob SquarePants. Scopely has also expanded the game in a big way throughout the first half of 2024, bringing it to consoles like PlayStation and Xbox, with a Nintendo Switch version set to be released at some point. The game also recently added a new ranked mode.

