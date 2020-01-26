My Hero One’s Justice 2 Announces New Character and Mission Mode

The new My Hero Academia video game, My Hero One's Justice 2, from Bandai Namco seems to be adding just about every possible character to its roster, and that includes the new reveal of Kendo Rappa, one of Overhaul's top goons from the franchise's Shie Hassaikai arc that can deliver a ton of punches thanks to his Quirk. But that's not all that's been revealed! There's also a new mode coming to the sequel.

According to a recent issue of Weekly Jump, there will be a new mission mode in My Hero One's Justice 2 where players work to build a hero office. This includes stuff like hiring allies -- and even villains -- and using points gained from playing the game to develop characters. What this actually looks like in action remains to be seen, but it certainly sounds pretty cool.

What do you think of My Hero One's Justice 2 so far? Are you interested in picking it up when it releases later this year? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Part of the Eight Bullets, Kendo Rappa won’t hesitate to tackle any challenging opponent to feed his lust for battle in #MyHero One’s Justice 2! Unleash a frenzy of punches on 13 March: https://t.co/ikYFp1NBbw pic.twitter.com/58KlEaFPQp — BANDAI NAMCO EU (@BandaiNamcoEU) January 24, 2020

Here's how Bandai Namco describes My Hero One's Justice 2 on its website:

"The battle for justice continues, but this time the fight gets bigger, badder, and more quirkier in MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2. Based on the hit anime series, all of your favorite characters return in this 3D arena fighter that pits heroes and villains in the ultimate test for righteousness.

"Play through the anime and experience memorable fights as you relive iconic scenes. Pick up after the finish of MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE and see what happens to Deku and the class at UA.

"The cast from MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE are back and they're now joined by newly added characters from the series. With 40 playable characters, build your dream team with your favorite hero or villain. Fight to build up your PLUS ULTRA meter and pull off quirks in special combos that goes beyond!"

My Hero's One Justice 2 is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on March 13th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the My Hero Academia franchise right here.